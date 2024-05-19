Interior travel business donates $50K for Okanagan Lake Provincial Park

Photo: BC Parks

Wells Gray Tours has a long history of environmental stewardship, and it continued that show of support earlier this month with a big donation to BC Parks Foundation.

Wells Gray Tours, whose head office is in Kamloops, cut a cheque for $50,000 to the parks foundation to support the acquisition of 28 acres on Okanagan Lake and the expansion of Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.

Roland Neave founded the business in 1972 after he led a mission to protect Wells Gray Park from dams on the Clearwater River. It is now the Interior’s largest outbound tour operator, and its love for the environment continues to grow.

“The heart of Wells Gray Tours has always been a burning desire to preserve the natural beauty of our environment,” Neave said in a press release. “Our commitment to environmental stewardship is woven into the fabric of our company. We are proud to continue this tradition.”

Neave makes a donation every year, and he gets one of his five offices throughout the province—Kamloops, Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon or Victoria—to make the choice on a rotational basis. This year it was the Kelowna office’s turn, and next year the Penticton office will choose a South Okanagan project.