OKGN Angel Summit set to determine winner of nearly $200K investment fund

Photo: Contributed

The six finalists of the 2024 Okanagan Angel Summit have been determined, and they will battle it out later this week for $195,000.

Two of the startup businesses are from the Okanagan, with three others from the rest of B.C. and another from Calgary.

Okanagan Angel Summit is an eight-week program where accredited investors are introduced to the world of angel investing through a guided, hands-on process where a venture capital fund is raised, deals are screened, and an actual investment of $195,000 in a company is made.

Westbank First Nation’s Keith MacIntyre is still in the running with skiKrumb, while Armstrong’s Patrick and Isabela Lemieux have made it to the final with their business, Inhub Farms.

The other finalists are Squamish’s FireSwarm Solutions, Calgary’s Propra, Vancouver’s Singalytic and Nelson’s VersaFile.

The final of this year’s Accelerate Okanagan event will be held on Thursday, May 23, at Kelowna’s Innovation Centre. The finalists will make their pitch to the assembled angel investors, who will then take an hour or so to determine the winner.

The evening will also feature guest speeches from BC Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Brenda Bailey, and Bioware and ThresholdImpact founder Dr. Ray Muzyka.

SkiKrumb is the world’s first and only radio-enabled GPS tracker designed for ski resorts. With live updates every 10 seconds on an interactive 3D map, skiKrumb gives peace of mind that you know where your loved ones are while on the slopes.

InHub Farms is elevating mushroom cultivation by leveraging cutting-edge automation and robotics. Its mission is to displace subpar imported commodities with locally sourced, premium-branded mushrooms, drawing interest from major wholesalers.

More information about Okanagan Angel Summit can be found on its website here.