Kelowna company earns top sustainability kudos from major international group

Photo: Contributed

One of the world’s top sustainability organizations has honoured a Kelowna company for its work in limiting food waste.

Gold Standard Technical Advisory Committee has given approval to Lomi for a new project aimed at reducing methane emissions from landfills through decentralized organic waste processing.

Lomi, which created what it calls the world’s first smart waste food recycler, wants to help individuals and municipalities process food scraps on site to avoid hauling food waste to landfills and avoid the associated greenhouse gas emissions, resulting in Gold Standard verified emissions reductions.

Gold Standard is a non-profit, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, focused on creating more ambitious climate action to achieve the global goals through robust standards and verified impacts.

Lomi’s emission reductions, once verified, will be traded on carbon markets, allowing credit purchasers to directly support the project. The proceeds will be used to deploy Lomi food recyclers into new communities, keeping valuable food scraps out of landfills and increasing the Lomi community’s positive impact on society and the environment.

“As the first home appliance methodology to receive a Gold Standard approval, Lomi demonstrates leadership in the global effort to reduce carbon emissions,” said Jeremy Lang, Lomi’s co-founder and head of sustainability and regeneration. “The Gold Standard approval signifies the meaningful impact that the Lomi system can have in terms of reducing carbon emissions in our communities.”

Lomi said its units can be found in more than 200,000 households worldwide. Through the use of the home device, the Lomi community has diverted up to 300 million pounds of food waste from landfills and saved up to 34,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.