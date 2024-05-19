Al-Anon Kelowna groups hosting open house in June for those affected by someone's drinking

Photo: DiamondRehab Thailand, Unsplash

Those who have been affected by someone else’s drinking are invited to attend an Al-Anon public outreach and open house next month.

Al-Anon Kelowna District 18 will be available to talk and answer any questions on Saturday, June 8, between 1 and 4 p.m. in the Spartan Room at Parkinson Recreation Centre.

Members from all of Kelowna’s and West Kelowna’s Al-Anon groups will be offering information on their local and worldwide resources. Cards, bookmarks, pamphlets, books and refreshments will be available.

Al-Anon and Alateen provide a safe space and offer a program from the recovery of family members and friends of alcoholics. Al-Anon is not a religious organization nor a counselling agency.