Kelowna's Strongest 2024 event taking place in City Park Saturday

Some of Kelowna's strongest are in City Park Saturday.

Men and women are competing at the Kelowna's Strongest 2024 event Saturday, working through a number of activities to prove who's the strongest.

The event kicked off Saturday morning with the vehicle deadlift, with competitors taking turns lifting a Toyota Tacoma and a Toyota Corolla, while the audience cheered them on.

The event was started by local strongman Hans Fuhrmann, who is looking to grow the sport of heavy lifting in the Okanagan. Now in its third year, the competition has 80 athletes competing Saturday.

The event will run through until about 4 p.m. near the City Park basketball court, with the awards ceremony taking place at 4:30 p.m.