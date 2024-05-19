Kelowna golfer sinks a hole-in-one on a Par 4

Photo: Contributed Brad Fair (R) after sinking hole-in-one at par 4, 14th hole at Kelowna Golf & Country Club

A Kelowna golfer is still celebrating a hole-in-one he scored at last week's men's night at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

Brad Fair, a 32-year-old Kelowna golfer, had a great round at men's night on May 8.

Fair was golfing with friends and had a pretty good round going when he stepped up to the tee at the the 14th hold, a 319-yard Par 4.

"The tees were up a bit that day, but it's about 270-yard carry. I don't know if it rolled in or what not. I couldn't see it."

At first, Fair thought he was off the green and had no idea he had a hole-in-one.

"I actually went up to the green with a wedge and putter. 'I must be over something like that.' And then I looked in the hole, and there it was," Fair says.

The pro shop at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club confirmed the feat and a quick Google search showed the odds of sinking a hole-in-one on a par 4 are 1: 6,000,000.

"I'm playing a scratch handicap. But that's my first hole-in-one. So that was kind of the first good round of the year," says Fair.

Unlike others who have sunk a hole-in-one, Fair says he didn't have to buy drinks for everyone.

"We pay into a pool at the start of the year. We had 40 tickets and they were all gone," he said.