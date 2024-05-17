KSS graduates fill downtown Kelowna Friday for grad walk

Photo: Kirk Penton

Graduation walks have started for high schools in Kelowna.

Friday afternoon, hundreds, if not thousands of people gathered at the Dolphins statue downtown across from Prospera Place to take in the special day.

Large groups of family and friends gathered along the walkway behind the Delta Grand Hotel to watch their soon to be graduates walk through downtown.

Hundreds of Kelowna Senior Secondary senior boys were dressed in their finest, while a variety of beautiful dresses could also be seen on Friday afternoon.

Each year, high school graduates in Kelowna walk around downtown before heading off for their graduation ceremony at the end of the year.