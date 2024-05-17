Three-car crash slows Bennett Bridge Friday afternoon

Photo: Ryleigh Paziuk

A three-car pile up on the William Bennett bridge is slowing traffic into Kelowna Friday afternoon.

The crash just after 3 p.m. involving three cars appears to be minor.

A photo sent into Castanet shows three vehicles in the inside lane, including two dark coloured SUVs and a white truck, appearing to be a fender bender.

The photo shows a man walking between the vehicles as another SUV makes it's way around the incident.

People heading into Kelowna should expect delays as traffic has begun backing up into West Kelowna.

It is unknown if any injuries occurred in the crash, but Castanet will reach out to emergency services for more information.