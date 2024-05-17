Kelowna RCMP seek person of interest in stranger sexual assault

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Kelowna RCMP has released a description of a person of interest in an ongoing stranger sexual assault investigation.

Police say the incident took place in the 200 block of Shepherd Road in Rutland at approximately 11 p.m. on *Friday, May 10, 2024. No other details of the sexual assault have been released.

Following the alleged attack, the man interacted with several other people at a business in the 100 block of Highway 33, near the intersection with Rutland Road.

The man is described as South Asian with a slim build, about five-foot-10 to six-feet tall with a silver earring in his right ear. He has brown eyes and was wearing a gold chain, a black tank top, beige shorts and Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone who was in the area late on the night of May 10 who might have information or recognize the person of interest is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-25008.

*RCMP have corrected the date from May 11 to May 10 and the spelling of Shepherd Road.