YMCA finalizing new Kelowna toy library after takeover from Childhood Connections

Cindy White

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is putting the finishing touches on its toy lending library, but for the most part, the transition of Child Care Resource and Referral services in Kelowna is complete.

Many in the community were caught off guard earlier this year when the province decided to award the CCRR contract to the YMCA, after Childhood Connections had been delivery the services for 40 years.

The contract represented 60 to 70 per cent of Childhood Connections revenue and there were fears it would be forced to close. Executive director Tim Ropchan says they are still open, offering drop-in childcare, a community kitchen and some family resource programs.

One of the things parents were most concerned about losing in the transition was the toy library. The YMCA is working to add to its collection as quickly as possible.

“We really encourage when families or educations come, to bring their littles. They can actually take the items out into our family gathering space and see how the child interacts with the item,” said Cassandra Thomas, general manager of community and employment services, from the Pandosy Street branch.

“They can also now access CCRR through our Family Play Time program. So we’re really excited that we have multiple locations where families can access services and supports,” she adds.

Mom Melissa Costa was worried about losing the community she had built at Childhood Connections. So far she has not accessed the new toy lending library at the YMCA or any of the other services.

Coming June 1, the Y will be rolling out more programs for childcare providers. “We have 35 trainings that are going to be available from now until into 2025,” said Thomas. It’s part of their efforts to support the sustainability of the labour force in the child care industry.

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC took over CCRR services in Kelowna as of May 1, 2024. You can find out how to access the services here.