East Meet West Children’s Foundation and Kelowna dentist team up for free kids dental day

Photo: Mohini Singh East Meets West Children's Foundation board members visited patients at last year's dental camp.

East Meets West Children’s Foundation is helping kids in the Kelowna area take care of their teeth.

The foundation has teamed up with Access Dental Centre to host a second annual dental camp called Smile 24. It takes place on June 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Access Dental Centre, 211-1980 Cooper Road.

East Meets West founder and board member Mohini Singh says the aim is to help 50 children who don’t have dental coverage.

“We would like to invite children between the ages of 6 to 12 who may not have dental coverage to get their teeth cleaned and have a checkup at no cost,” said dentist Dr. Vikas Raj.

The event highlights the importance of early intervention.

”It is beneficial to start teaching your children about dental care at a young age,” said Dr. Raj “Taking care of your child's teeth every day helps prevent tooth decay and creates regular oral hygiene habits for your child.”

Families without dental coverage can register for Smile 24 by calling 250-861-8777.