Kelowna fire crews stop garage fire

The Kelowna Fire Department stopped a garage fire Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:15 p.m., crews were called to a possible structure fire in the 400 block of Edith Gay Road.

“First arriving officer reported smoke showing from the rear of the structure of the two story residential home. The fire was quickly knocked down by first arriving crews, but the interior and exterior of the attached garage sustained damage,” said captain Jason Picklyk in a news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two adults and two children were home at the time and all occupants made it out safely without injury, said KFD.

The fire department responded with three engines, one safety unit, one rescue unit, one command unit and 15 personnel. RCMP also assisted.