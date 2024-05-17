Kelowna bike valet returning for season this weekend

Photo: Brayden Ursel

The bike valet service is back in Kelowna by popular demand.

After a successful trial run last summer, the bike valet program is returning to downtown Kelowna on an annual basis for longer hours and more days.

From May 18 until Sept. 2, residents and visitors can safely and conveniently park their bikes downtown for free between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The program will run Thursday through Monday at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Mill Street, the same location as last year.

“Delivering on council priorities on crime and safety and transportation, the bike valet has become an effective response to residents’ bike safety concerns while also offering a convenient amenity in our downtown that encourages sustainable and active transportation,” said mayor Tom Dyas.

“I hope residents and visitors are excited to be able to come downtown to shop, connect, and eat out, knowing that their bike is safely secured as this innovative program returns and expands even further this summer.”

The program was driven by RCMP data which shows an increase in bike theft.

Kelowna has come up with several initiatives for those who bike and scoot, including the Loan-a-Lock program which is also available at Parkinson Recreation Centre, and the new bikeep smart racks that can be found around Kelowna.

“The success of the program in 2023 was measured by the number of users, survey feedback and a significant decrease in bike theft downtown,” said Broc Tracey, Community Safety Advisor.

“We will be collecting feedback from users of the valet throughout the summer so we can continue to adapt and improve the service on an annual basis.”