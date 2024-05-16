Kelowna Chamber of Commerce lets go longtime executive director

Photo: Dan Rogers

The long-time executive director of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce was let go on Tuesday.

Dan Rogers says the news that his services were no longer wanted came as a complete surprise.

"I was advised that they are going in a different direction. I was shocked on Tuesday morning, to be honest, but I don't want to comment on the circumstances as we are continuing to have discussions," he said.

Rogers was appointed executive director of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce back in May 2017.

"It has certainly been a privilege to work at the chamber and have led the team of exceptional professionals that we have, which has overseen our growth and our advocacy efforts. I have loved serving the wonderful entrepreneurs that have made the business community in Kelowna and the region."

Rogers ran the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce from 2014 to 2017.

In October 2023, he was elected president of the Chambers of Commerce Executives of Canada.

"I have been proud of what we have been able to do and lead the team through the pandemic and have unprecedented results and success over the last several years."

Rogers says he is particularly proud that, during his time as executive director, Kelowna has been one of only a handful of chambers in B.C. to be accredited under the national accreditation program.

"That is the symbol that shows everyone that we have excellence in chamber operations and one of the reasons why the Kelowna Chamber is seen so positively across the nation and is in such a strong financial position for future success," Rogers added.

According to the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce website, Colleen Clark has been named acting CEO. Clark was previously named the chamber operations director.

Formerly, she served as the CEO of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce and president of BC Chamber Executives.

Rogers says the city hasn't seen the last of him just yet.

"I think I have a lot to still offer and will look at opportunities and challenges moving forward. I am passionate about community service and I think with my collaborative spirit and my curiosity, I still have a lot to offer in the business community and I look forward to continuing to do that."

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna Chamber for comment but has yet to receive a response.