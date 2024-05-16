Short section of Lakeshore Rd to be closed Saturday for water service repairs

Photo: City of Kelowna

A short section of Kelowna's Lakeshore Road will be closed this Saturday for a water service repair.

In a press release, the City of Kelowna says Lakeshore Road will be closed between DeHart and Eldorado roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

City crews will be conducting water service repairs and replacement in the area.

The city says signage in the area will provide detour information for motorists.

“The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during construction and apologize in advance for any inconvenience,” the City says.