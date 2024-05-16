Strongman competition set to take over Kelowna's City Park this Saturday

Three years after local strongman Hans Fuhrmann set out to bring Kelowna its very own strongman event, Kelowna’s Strongest 2024 is bigger and better than ever this weekend and will be welcoming its largest group of athletes from all across the province.

Happening at City Park in downtown Kelowna, men and women of all classes and experience levels will be set to compete, duking it out for the title of Kelowna's Strongest.

“We have five events, we have the Toyota truck deadlift, we have the bag toss, we have the log ladder, so four logs overhead in a row, we have the frame carry and we have the sandbag load,” said Fuhrmann.

“We’re kicking things off with a Toyota truck deadlift. Toyota Kelowna has come on board as a sponsor and they are bringing out a 2023 Toyota Tacoma and a 2021 Toyota Corolla. That event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, so come on out if you want to check out people deadlift cars and trucks.”

With a goal to grow the sport of heavy lifting in the Okanagan, Fuhrmann is very excited to be welcoming more and more people to the competition this year, including 55 men and 25 women.

“I think last year really set the mark. We had 60 athletes signed up and that was up from 30 the first year. This year we have 80 athletes signed up, which I’m super pumped about, super excited to see all the classes really stacked and really competitive,” said Fuhrmann.

“This year we have enough women for a master’s class. We have five masters women signed up and we have 25 women total, which is huge growth from the first year we ran it when we had about 10.”

Kelowna’s Strongest 2024 will act as a provincial qualifier, opening the door for weightlifters to try and make it to the next step of competitive lifting.

"We will probably have about 40 qualify for B.C.’s Strongest. We have novice classes, we have masters classes. Wherever you’re at, there’s a place for you and I think it’s a really great way to test your strength. You might be the strongest guy in your gym, but you come down to a competition like this and you get a feel for what true strength is,” said Fuhrmann.

You can check out Kelowna’s Strongest 2024 happening at City Park on Saturday, May 18, starting at 9:30 a.m.