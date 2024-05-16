Okanagan moves to drought level 2: 'very dry'

Photo: Provincial Drought Map

The Okanagan has been raised to a level 2, or "very dry" drought rating.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board says the change is due to lingering effects from the 2023 drought, low winter snowpack, insufficient precipitation, and warmer-than-normal temperatures leading to an early freshet.

"Drought conditions are expected to persist into 2024 unless substantial rainfall occurs in the coming weeks," OBWB said in a news release.

Water suppliers in the Okanagan are urged to closely monitor water supplies and customer demand, and to prepare for ongoing drought conditions this summer.

Despite some rain in April, the below-normal snowpack this winter has hindered recovery from last year's drought.

Forecasts predict above-normal temperatures and minimal precipitation through to July.

According to the B.C. provincial drought map, Kamloops currently sits at a drought level of 3.

The community of Fort Nelson, which currently has a wildfire mapped at 127 square kilometres in size, is at a drought level of 5—the highest level of drought a region can be classified at.