UBCO researchers offering discussion on exercise and diabetes

Photo: Contributed

Researchers with UBC Okanagan are hosting another Diabetes Dialogue night, following an extremely popular event earlier this year that aims to provide reliable information about diabetes to the community.

On May 21 at Kelowna’s Trinity Church, some of the smartest minds at UBCO will talk and take questions about exercise and type 2 diabetes.

“We had a great turnout with lots of interest from the Kelowna community for our first Diabetes Dialogue night in March,” said Jonathan Little, UBC Okanagan professor in the School of Health and Exercise Sciences.

“Many people asked questions about exercise and physical activity for people living with type 2 diabetes so we are excited to host our second event focusing on exercise.”

An estimated two million Canadians have diabetes or pre-diabetes and social media is awash with myths and misinformation. The Diabetes Dialogue events were launched to help Kelowna residents cut through that confusion.

“We want people affected by diabetes to get their information from experts,” said Little.

Dr. Alexis Marcotte-Chenard will serve as guest host for the evening. He has supervised thousands of exercise sessions for people living with type 2 diabetes over his research career, which has focused on cardiovascular health for those living with type 2 diabetes.

“We will provide some tips, bust some myths, and give everyone some practical advice they can take home and use as they work to become active in their lives,” Little said.

The event on May 21 is free, but registration is required.

You can also attend virtually using this link.