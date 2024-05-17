Orchard Gardens resident celebrates 100th birthday

Photo: Homa Nassimdoost Ola Cassan blows out the candles on her cake as she celebrated her 100th birthday at Orchard Gardens Seniors Community in Kelowna on May 15, 2024.

Orchard Gardens Seniors Community threw a party this week for one of its oldest residents

Ola Cassan turned 100 on May 15, 2024.

She was dressed in a pale blue outfit, complete with white sandals, to blow out her candles during the celebration thrown at the retirement home. Recreation manager Homa Nassimdoost said Ola was overjoyed and excited and had a lovely time surrounded by family and friends.

Ola has two children, five grandkids, and has a lot of connections and history in Kelowna. She is beloved and adored by everyone she comes across,” said Nassimdoost.

“She loves it here at Orchard gardens and she is still active and attends all the exercise classes, and memory games and trivia activities that I organize. She is so smart, and a joy to be around.”

Ola was served her favourite lunch, dessert and dinner and was serenaded by her favourite local musician Andy Plett.

“We love having her here and were so grateful we had the opportunity to celebrate her 100th birthday together,” adds Nassimdoost.

Ola's family says she only moved into the retirement home six months ago, before then up until 99 years-old she had been living on her own.

"She's always told it like it is. She is pretty impressive," a family member said.