Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield announces she's not seeking re-election

Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield announced Thursday that she won't be seeking re-election this year.

The one-term BC United MLA was voted in during the 2020 BC election, replacing former long-term BC Liberal MLA Steve Thompson.

Thursday morning, Merrifield took to social media to announce she won't be running again in the upcoming election, which is expected to take place in October. She also delivered her 13-minute farewell speech in the BC Legislature Thursday morning.

“It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of gratitude that I stand before you to deliver my farewell speech,” she said, choking back tears.

“Serving as a member of this legislative assembly has been one of the greatest honours of my life and as I take my leave I am filled with just such a mixture of emotions; pride at what we have been able to achieve together, sadness at parting ways and profound gratitude for the incredible individuals who have walked this journey with me.”

Merrifield founded the Kelowna real estate development company Troika Developments in the late 90s. She said Thursday that she believes she'll be able to work to solve B.C.'s housing crisis through her work in the private sector, rather than through politics.

“While my goals remain the same going out of politics as going in – to ensure that everyone has access to safe, affordable housing, to provide robust mental health supports and to innovate in health care – I've come to realize that I can best serve my community by returning to the private sector. There I will continue to fight for the same principles and advocate for solutions that address these critical issues,” she said.

After highlighting the accomplishments of her staff at Troika, Merrifield announced: “We're going to solve the housing crisis.” But she appeared to have a slip of the tongue, beginning the word as “sell” instead of “solve.”

On her post to social media, she wrote: “The pressing issue of the housing crisis calls for dedicated and immediate action, and I believe that my leadership at the company I founded, Troika, is where I can make the most substantial impact.”

During her farewell speech, she also thanked her constituents in Kelowna-Mission, laying out a list of what she has done in her role as MLA in the past four years.

“To my constituents, thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve you. It has been such an honour to represent you and work towards a better future for our community,” Merrifield said.

“From fighting to the business community for safer streets, for better childcare, for more trades spaces and specific women in trades funding, for better housing, for a new Rutland Middle School and Glenmore High School, for Starbright and better supports for children with needs, for animation sector, for more cancer care, for a new URBA on-call service and watershed protections. Thank you for letting me fight on your behalf.”

But she noted “there's so much more to do,” saying she “feels like [she's] leaving things unfinished with so much more fight to go.” She then laid out a long to-do list for her BC United colleagues.

But Merrifield left with an ominous warning for her colleagues in the Legislature, saying that this won't be the last they'll see of her.

“Just like I told the Minister of Health when he fired me from the Interior Health Authority Board, I'm going to come back like a rash. And you won't know when or you won't know how, and it will be hella-itchy and maybe a little burny,” she said. “But I will be back because you won't be able to get rid of my easily.”

With Merrifield out of the running, there now won't be any incumbents running in the Central Okanagan area, with long-time MLAs Ben Stewart and Norm Letnick also bowing out.

At this time, the only person who's announced her candidacy for the Kelowna-Mission riding is BC Conservative candidate Alexandra Wright.