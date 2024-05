Photo: Rob Gibson

Fire crews attended what appeared to be a fire in a compost pile near Kelowna's Munson Pond area Thursday afternoon.

The fire is burning on a rural property off Byrns Road, between Burtch and Benvoulin roads just after noon Thursday.

As of 1 p.m., some fire crews left the property, although smoke is still coming from the pile and a single fire truck is still on scene.

– with files from Rob Gibson