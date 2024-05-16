Bear spotted numerous times near Kelowna waterfront

Contributed

A woman who lives in the area near Knox Crescent and Pandosy Street in Kelowna says a bear has been wandering the community lately.

She shared two videos that were taken over the past few days.

One shows a black bear wandering into a yard. It walks in at the driveway and wanders the lawn. The animal appears to get spooked briefly by a passing vehicle and then, after a final sniff around, leaves the property.

The other video shows a bear walking into the frame of a security camera. It looks towards the back of an apartment building and then exits the screen from the same direction it came from.

The woman says the bear was spotted going from Knox Crescent to an apartment building that faces Pandosy Street. She says a neighbour out for a walk saw it around 9:50 p.m. and then it was again in the Beach Avenue and Water Street neighbourhood around 6 a.m. Thursday.

The local Blockwatch coordinator sent an email to residents warning them to be on the lookout for the animal. It’s unclear if the BC Conservation Officer Service has been alerted.