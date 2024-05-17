Hill climb, car shows and markets this long weekend in the Central Okanagan

Cindy White

Summer in the Central Okanagan gets off to a roaring start this weekend.

The Knox Mountain Hill Climb is one of several events that launch the busiest time of year for locals and visitors alike. Racers will wind their way up the mountain Saturday and Sunday. New this year for spectators is a giant LED viewing wall and a livestream.

Meet Me On Bernard gets underway Friday and continues right through until September 2.

At Red Bird Brewing, they are launching a new long weekend live music series called Backyard Sessions. The parking lot will be transformed into added seating.

“We wanted to differentiate it from our normal Saturday concerts. So, Backyard Sessions to us is the full parking lot is licensed and we have some higher-end artists coming from out of town,” said managing partner Adam Semeniuk.

In Lake Country, Gatzke’s Farm Market will be opening for the season. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be a community garage sale supporting the food bank.

“(We are) coordinating with Lake Country Food Bank. Tables are available at $20, which gets donated to the food bank,” explains Alan Gatzke. “But what’s cool about it is the food bank people are going to be here themselves. So, the community is invited to drop off items that they would like to donate to the fundraiser for the food bank and the food bank will man the table and sell it for them.”

Don-O-Ray Farm Adventure on Benvoulin Road in Kelowna opens for the season Friday. Families can stop by to see the animals from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Knox Mountain Hill Climb isn’t the only offering for auto enthusiasts. You can also take in World of Wheels at Kinsmen Athletic Park in West Kelowna and The Peachland Classic Car Show on Beach Avenue in Peachland from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Go to Castanet Events to see what else is on this long weekend.