Long-time Kelowna MLA says goodbye in BC Legislature Thursday

Photo: Norm Letnick

Long-time Kelowna MLA Norm Letnick delivered his final words in the B.C. Legislature Thursday morning.

After serving four years on Kelowna City Council, Letnick was first elected to represent the community at the provincial level in 2009. Last year, Letnick announced that his current term will be his last, after winning four consecutive elections.

On Thursday, during the last day the BC Legislature will be sitting before the October election, Letnick said goodbye to his colleagues, through a video call from Kelowna.

“Most of all I thank my constituents and wish our BC United candidates throughout the province good luck in the upcoming election,” Letnick said.

“It has been a privilege to serve and a lifelong dream of mine will soon be completed. So with that Mr. Speaker I will now take my seat as an MLA for the last time and look forward to sitting in the back row as a visiting MLA in the years ahead.”

He also thanked his wife and children for their support, along with his constituency assistants and other members of his caucus.

“You are a great team and I care for each and every one of you,” he said.

He gave a special thank you to his BC United/Liberals colleagues in the Okanagan, including former Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thompson, current Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield and Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart. He also gave a special thanks across the aisle to NDP Health Minister Adrian Dix, who represents Vancouver-Kingsway.

Letnick worked as the opposition health critic for three years, which included the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout this time, Letnick worked closely with Dix and both men have spoken about their non-partisan co-operation during the crisis.

Letnick had been scheduled to give his farewell speech last week, but he said he had to “return home suddenly.”

With changes to the region's electoral district coming this election, Letnick's Kelowna-Lake Country district will now be made up of the Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream and Kelowna Center districts. Letnick's BC United will be running North Okanagan Regional District vice-chair Amanda Shatzko in Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream and retired surgeon Dr. Michael Humer in Kelowna Centre.

