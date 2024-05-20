Animal Food Bank Foundation introduces pet evacuation packs to aid residents in wildfire preparedness

Madison Reeve

In anticipation of wildfire season, the Animal Food Bank Foundation (AFB) has launched an initiative to ensure pet owners are equipped to evacuate with their furry companions safely.

Recognizing the need for pet provisions during evacuations, particularly in the Okanagan area, the foundation has created the "EVAC dog/cat backpack," a pre-packed emergency kit designed specifically for pets.

Items inside the backpack include a fire and waterproof bag for medications and veterinary records. As well as leashes, a water dish and toys.

"A lot of people don't realize during panic evacuations when you only have minuets to get what you need ... when you are in the evacuation centres they don't really provide anything for your animals," said AFB member Madisyn Moerman.

"If you only have a number of minutes to spare when you're gathering stuff a lot of people don't realize they need medications, vet records, pictures and food."

If unprepared, the situation can be life or death.

AFB says sadly they saw a dog pass away during an evacuation because their medication was left behind and there wasn't a vet available fast enough to get replacement medication.

If pet owners would like to purchase a pre-made Pet Evac Pack, $20 from each pack goes to the Animal Food Bank's Emergency Pet Fund

