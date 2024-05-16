Emergency crews on scene of two vehicle collision that temporarily closed northbound Hwy 97

Photo: Shawn Hampson

Traffic on Highway 97 northbound at Edwards Road is slow Thursday morning due to a two-vehicle collision.

Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97, just north of Reid's Corner, and they are advising travellers to avoid the area if possible at this time.

As of 9:15 a.m., Highway 97 northbound at Edwards Road is now open. Traffic is moving, but remains slow in that area following the brief closure.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while the area is cleared.