Dancing deer in Upper Mission brings smile to Kelowna woman

Rob Gibson

It looks like someone is excited about the new development at Kuipers Peak in the Upper Mission.

Dani Rivet says she was taking her dogs for a walk on Tuesday night near the new showhome in the neighbourhood when she spotted a young deer having what appears to be a really good time.

"I saw it hopping around and I just sat there and watched it for five minutes. After it was jumping around for a while it started sprinting back and forth across the hill as fast as it could. I ended up walking away, but it was still going when I left. It was pretty funny.

"I couldn't tell if it was having fun, like getting zoomies," Rivet says.