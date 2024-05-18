How an Okanagan man became a professional wrestler

Photo: Ray Urner

Professional wrestling is a painful sport, but for Okanagan resident Braydon Goss, there's nothing he likes more than stepping inside the squared circle and opening up a can of whoop ass.

Ever since he could remember, Goss has always had a strong passion for wrestling. His earliest memories come from watching WWE with his dad or with his late grandfather.

"When I was a kid, I wanted to be Jeff Hardy. He was my absolute favourite. He had dyed hair all the time and I would dye my hair just like him and go to school wearing his shirt," said Goss.

Throughout his childhood, Goss would dabble with other sports like kick boxing and jiu jitsu, but in the end, he always came back to wrestling.

Becoming a professional wrestler was a dream he wouldn't realize until dropping out of university and returning home to Penticton.

Dropping out of school left Goss depressed but thinking about his future. He knew he wasn't going to be chasing a typical nine-to-five career.

"I remember being on the phone with my dad and telling him I think I want to become a professional wrestler," said Goss. "Obviously, when you tell your parents something like this, they’re going to be a little unsure. It’s not something a lot of people do."

'Now or never'

Deciding that it was "now or never," he signed up for the Lance Storm Wrestling Academy in Calgary.

Goss gave himself a full year to train in the gym, perfect his diet, and show his family how serious he was. He was going to show up to the academy and he was going to be the most prepared athlete there.

He would spend three months training under Lance Storm, a Canadian professional wrestler who spent time with major companies like WWE, WCW, ECW and TNA, collecting multiple championships along the way.

Five days a week, four hours a day, Goss was experiencing his first real taste of wrestling. And he was hooked.

"Lance Storm was great. He didn’t beat around the bush and he would tell you if you were good or not. He told me I could do it. He told me just keep doing it."

Not long after departing from Storm's school, Goss was looking for work and ended up landing his first-ever gig with Thrash Wrestling, a local promotion that tours the Okanagan and Kamloops.

His wrestling gear wasn't ready for the event, but he was asked to sub in as a referee, giving him a chance to get in front of a crowd for the first time. Voted the quietest kid in his high school, crowds were never his strong suit, but getting into the ring as a referee helped ease the anxiety.

"Refereeing those matches, I could not sleep that night. I was so hyped up, the adrenaline was insane and I couldn’t believe I just did that in front of a crowd. A couple weeks went by and I finally got my wrestling gear. I had my first ever wrestling match at the Edge Water Bar and Grill in Peachland of all places," laughed Goss.

“I learned a lot in my first match, but of course I lost. I appreciated Black Dragon for his help in the match and when he told me I was like a young Lance Storm that really hit home with me. It kind of just took off from there."

A labour of love

Braydon would build up his resume under Thrash Wrestling before being noticed by other promotions.

During his time under Thrash, he's collected a variety of championship titles, including becoming a two-time Thrash Wrestling Champion as well as a two-time Thrash Wrestling Tag Team Champion.

Chasing those championships was a labour of love, as the early days of indie wrestling for wrestlers starting out does not pay the bills.

"At the beginning of your career, there’s not a lot of money. You get $20 for eight hours of your day, setting up the ring, you’re wrestling your match, you’re tearing down the ring, you’re away from home. It’s not great, but you’re paying your dues.”

Now about 4.5 years into his wrestling career, Goss is putting money in the bank as he works under a number of different promotions around B.C., including Prime Time Wrestling, Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling, All Star Wrestling and Thrash.

"It used to be I would be getting paid, but I would be losing money. But then I got to a point where I was getting paid and breaking even. Now, I’m getting paid, I’m putting money in the bank and I’m coming out on top.”

On the road

Still chasing the wrestling juggernauts like AEW and WWE, Goss is doing everything he can to get noticed on the B.C. wrestling circuit, often on the road more days out of the month than he is at home.

"My entire life is to wake up, eat, go to work, go to the gym, come home and hang out with the lady and our cat. It’s consuming. You’re all in.”

A weekend off is a blessing for the in-ring warrior and they are few and far between.

Despite the taxing schedule, there's nothing Goss would rather be doing.

"When I get into the ring I become a different person. It’s hard to explain. For me, I still get nervous going out to the ring, but as soon as I get into the squared circle, I’m a whole different person," said Goss.

"When you can get the crowd to believe in the story so much that they are yelling at you or they are cheering for you, when the heel is getting so much heat they’re throwing beer cans at you. I love giving them emotions and giving them a place to get away from their everyday life.”

Known in the ring as 'Backstage Pass', you can catch Goss at a number of different events throughout the province, but for people living in the Okanagan, he's back with Thrash Wrestling for their May 24 and 25 events in Kamloops and Kelowna.

“If you have a dream, whether it’s wrestling or arts or anything you want to do in life, don’t have anyone tell you, you can’t do it. If you put in the work and you are serious about it, go for it," encouraged Goss.

"Life's too short to do what everyone else is doing. When you’re really passionate about what you do, you don’t go to a job. I wake up and get to be a professional wrestler every day. I still pinch myself.”