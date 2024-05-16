Convicted sex offender charged for child pornography in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Graham Daniel Dodge being arrested outside his condo building Friday in Kelowna.

A convicted child sex offender who was re-arrested outside his Kelowna home back in March is now facing a child pornography charge.

On March 15, Graham Dodge, 36 was arrested outside his Rutland condo, and he was charged with breaching his probation order 10 days prior.

His probation order stems from a June 2023 conviction of sexual interference of a person under 16 and possession of child pornography. He was handed a four year and three month jail sentence, but with enhanced credit for time served, he was left with a year to serve.

But prior to his sentence expiring in June of 2024, Dodge was released from custody on a number of conditions.

After his March 15 arrest, he was immediately charged with breaching a condition of his probation that prohibited him from attending “any public park, public swimming area, community centre or theatre where persons under the age of 18 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a daycare centre, school or playground.”

He was alleged to have committed the breach between March 5 and 12.

Dodge has remained in custody over the past two months, but it appears police have uncovered more evidence in their subsequent investigation.

A month after his arrest, Dodge was also charged with possession of child pornography and two additional breach of probation allegations. The two new breach charges allegedly occurred on Feb. 19 and March 5, while the child pornography charge allegedly occurred on March 5 as well.

Dodge's matter appeared in Kelowna court on Tuesday, but it was adjourned until later this month.

Some of Dodge's neighbours were warned back in February that he had been released back to his Rutland apartment. A resident of the building said only people with children living in their units were warned that he was returning.

Sgt. Laura Pollock of the Kelowna RCMP told Castanet at the time police “did not have the authority” to issue a “public interest disclosure” to the wider public about Dodge's release, instead conducting a “targeted disclosure to places in the area in which the individual resides, where persons under the age of 18 are present or can reasonably be expected to be present.”

Pollock did not respond to questions about who makes the decision whether the wider public is informed about an offender's release.

Dodge's most recent arrest came just 12 hours after Castanet published a story about Dodge's release in the Rutland area. Dodge has a long history of sexual offending and breaching probation conditions, dating back to 2006.