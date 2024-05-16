Kelowna man chops hair for charity ahead of Canucks Ride for Autism

Photo: Brayden Ursel Scott Temple gets his hair cut to raise money for the Canucks Autism Network.

In memory of former CEO Dave McAnerney, the Stober Group has been raising money in Kelowna for the Canucks Autism Network, an organization that McAnerney was a big supporter of before his passing.

Ahead of the Canucks Ride for Autism event happening at Kitsch Winery on May 25, an employee of Stober Group has found his own way to raise funds and awareness for a good cause, cutting his hair that he’s been growing out for more than four years.

After two weeks of fundraising with family, friends and colleagues, Scott Temple sat down in the chair outside of Landmark 6 in front of co-workers to have his hair cut by his long-time hairdresser Tara Sebastianis.

“The Canucks Autism Network and the Ride for Autism is something that Dave really loved and he did it initially in part to support his nephew, and so as a part of a tribute towards Dave, I felt it was fitting to cut my hair off and raise money for this event,” said Temple.

By word of mouth alone, Temple managed to raise more than $4,000 across two weeks, before city councillor and head of the East Meets West Children’s Foundation Mohini Singh brought forward an additional $5,000, catapulting the total to more than $9,000.

That money will go directly towards helping children with autism.

“This money will go directly towards programming, and that’s what’s important to us. The money will go directly to sending children to camps. It will help children right away,” mentioned Singh.

“We have supported autism programs in the past through Star Bright, which is for children 0-6 for intervention. This is for children who are a lot older, so when we heard Scott was going to be cutting his hair, we decided to support this effort.”

While Temple will surely miss his long brown locks, he’s proud of what he’s accomplished for the Stober Group, for the Canucks Autism Network, and for the memory of his former boss, who cared so much for helping children with autism.

"I’ve cut it every now and then for this reason or that reason, but I never really had a reason before," Temple said. "This time I am doing it towards something, and so the Dave McAnerney Ride for Autism was the selection this year because I was a very, very big fan of Dave… When he passed that was quite hard.”

While this money will go directly towards helping children with autism, the Stober Group, along with many others are now getting ready for the Canucks Ride for Autism happening at Kitsch Winery on May 25.

To make a donation, you can head to the Canucks Autism Network.