Kelowna council reluctantly accedes to new provincial housing rule changes

Photo: City of Kelowna video feed Kelowna city Coun. Luke Stack speaking Tuesday night during a council meeting following a public hearing on changes to the city's Official Community Plan as a result of new provincial rules regarding housing development in B.C. municipalities.

Kelowna city council has reluctantly amended its official community plan to reflect provincial legislative changes that directly affect zoning in B.C. cities.

The legislation aimed at addressing the housing crisis in B.C., will impact the city’s heritage conservation areas by allowing more development in them, as well as greater density and taller buildings.

The city’s planning department has conceded it will be a challenge to maintain the heritage conservation areas in Kelowna as they now are.

A public hearing on the OCP changes to reflect the provinces’ housing rule changes was held Tuesday night and drew a large crowd at Kelowna City Hall.

Many in attendance urged the city to resist provincial changes because of the impact they will have on the city’s heritage conservation areas.

The new provincial rules will specifically allow higher-density development and larger buildings around Kelowna General Hospital, which has been designated as one of four transit-oriented areas in the city. The other three are the areas around Orchard Park Shopping Centre, the Rutland Transit Exchange and the Okanagan College.

Kelowna General Hospital is located at the southern end of the city’s Abbott Street Heritage Conservation Area.

While some in the audience urged the city to fight the province over the changes, several councillors pointed out municipalities are the “children of the province” and as such have no authority to reject zoning mandates put on them by Victoria, such as the ones brought forward by the latest provincial housing legislation.

“You are asking us to fight—some of you—to put a stake in the ground, step up, have some guts, show some courage, fight back. I’m not the guy to do that,” said Coun. Luke Stack.

“We have a duly elected provincial government that has come down and given us this direction. It’s not some rogue government. I’m going to comply. I think it’s the right thing to do.”

But, he added, that does not mean the city can’t attempt to “steer the ship,” when it comes to making the changes work to maintain the city’s heritage conservation areas.

Coun. Mohini Singh said she felt the best path forward is the one the city is taking, updating its heritage conservation guidelines and working with other municipalities to preserve heritage.

Coun. Maxine DeHart said she is also unhappy with how the province acted but added she is confident city planning staff will come back with the tools it has to make sure the heritage conservation areas are protected. She urged the public to contact local MLAs to make their voices heard if unhappy with the new provincial rules.

Her colleagues, Couns. Charlie Hodge and Rick Webber both said they were reluctantly voting in favour of the OCP changes, adding they too felt had no choice.

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge, who is running for the BC NDP in the new Kelowna Centre riding in the upcoming provincial election, did not speak out directly against the move as his colleagues did, but spoke about the challenge council faces in looking at the impact on existing neighbourhoods and also having to look at how the city will accommodate those who move here in future.

Wooldridge said he hears a lot from people in the city, not only about affordability of housing, but also about availability.

But there was one lone voice on council that refused to support the OCP changes and said he was willing to “put a stake in the ground” and resist the provincial legislative housing mandate being put on the city.

Coun. Ron Cannan described the province’s move as coming from a “top-heavy, sledgehammer, controlling provincial government.”

He said other communities in B.C. appear to be pushing back against the new rules and Kelowna should do so too.

Mayor Tom Dyas said, “We all recognize the value of (heritage conservation)," adding city will work within the guidelines as best it can to preserve its heritage conservation areas.