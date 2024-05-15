Kelowna RCMP make 34 arrests during Operation Barcode shoplifting blitz

Photo: RCMP Kelowna RCMP recently conducted a shoplifting blitz in conjunction with several retailers.

Kelowna RCMP made 34 arrests during a recent shoplifting blitz.

Operation Barcode is modelled on a program first launched by the Vancouver Police Department that has become a nationwide success story.

During the Kelowna blitz, from May 7 to May 11, the RCMP Community Safety Unit teamed up with Loss Prevention Officers from several retailers. Uniformed and plain clothes officers were able to intervene and protect the LPOs from any violent behaviour during the arrests.

“Our team plays a large role in targeting and reducing property theft in our community and this operation continues to show it’s success,” says Sgt. Scott Powrie of the Community Safety Unit. “Shoplifting remains one of our Crime Severity Index drivers and we will continue these types of initiatives until these figures change and we see more palatable numbers as a community.”

From the 34 arrests 21 criminal charges were laid, 7 people were issued store bans, six were referred to restorative justice and three people with warrants out for their arrest were taken into custody.

More than $6,000 in merchandise was recovered.

This was the second year of Operation Barcode in Kelowna.