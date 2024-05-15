Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market reminds customers, don’t park at Parkinson

Photo: Kelowna Farmers' & Crafters' Market a The market is now located in the Landmark District and executive director Frances Callaghan says there is plenty of free parking.

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is putting out a plea to customers – don’t park at Parkinson.

The market opened for the outdoor season at its new location in the Landmark District on April 6, 2024. Lately, it’s been getting complaints from users of the Parkinson Recreation Centre, especially from the seniors centre, that market patrons are taking up all the spaces.

“They pull up to park to go inside the seniors centre there and they can’t find any parking. And a lot of them are disabled or having walking problems and they’re noticing that there’s no parking,” says farmers’ market executive director Frances Callaghan. “What they notice – the ladies who run the different programs – is the traffic is going over the (pedestrian) bridge to the market.”

Callaghan says there’s no need to use the Parkinson Recreation Centre spaces because there’s more than enough free parking right in and around the market.

“It’s all throughout the streets of Dayton and Burtch and Dolphin. There’s signage everywhere with directions where to park. The signage is big. It says free parking.

“The parkades are free, anywhere where it says visitor’s parking it’s free. We have a section on the Tree of Hope (area) just for handicapped parking. There’s tons of parking around here that they don’t need to have to park in the businesses that are open or Parkinson Rec. Centre,” adds Callaghan.

There is a different parking setup for the Saturday and Wednesday markets. Maps are posted on the farmers’ market website and social media pages showing how to get to the parking and volunteers are on hand to direct traffic.

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market relocated to the Landmark District this year. It had to move from its old location at the corner of Springfield Road and Benvoulin Road because the property was slated for development.