KGH hopes to improve cancer care in Kelowna with annual Day of Giving fundraiser

Wednesday marks the Kelowna General Hospital’s eighth annual Day of Giving, where they accept community donations to raise money for better hospital care.

This year they’re hoping to raise money in support of cancer services in Kelowna.

“Part of our $40 million commitment to transforming health care at KGH in our community is focusing on cancer services that are provided right here at KGH, and for anybody who has been touched by cancer,” said KGH Foundation CEO Allison Young.

“When you need that care, nothing else matters, and our hope is that through the Day of Giving and through our campaign efforts we are going to keep more people closer to home, we are going to be able to provide quicker access, quicker results so that we can help make that journey a little bit easier.”

Cancer survivor and KGH worker Shauna Nyrose knows firsthand what this fundraiser is capable of and she’s encouraging people to step up for their community.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2019 and has since made a full recovery.

Nyrose tells Castanet KGH was able to provide her with her diagnosis, her follow up with medical imaging, testing, surgery and more. All made possible because of this community fundraiser.

“When the community comes together for something like this, the impact is huge not only because we are ensuring that we have the best care possible, but also it’s like validating and acknowledging all the people that this has touched and saying we’ve got you, we’re here for you. So really it’s a day about positivity and coming together as a community," said Nyrose.

Over its eight years, the annual Day of Giving has raised over $4 million, with a goal to raise an additional $500,000 this year.

“We are incredibly grateful to five local families who have come together because cancer really does touch all of us, and they have collectively contributed $500,000 that will be matched, so any gift that comes through our doors, whether you stop by, drive by at the hospital, go online to our website or phone us, those gifts will be matched and we will be accepting donations until midnight tonight," added Young.

Drive through donations will be available all day until 6 p.m. and online donations are open until midnight.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, KGH has already raised more than $260,000.