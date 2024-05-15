Russell Peters bringing tour to Kelowna

Photo: Prospera Place

Canadian comedian Russell Peters will perform at Kelowna’s Prospera Place later this fall.

The “Relax* It’s not that serious” tour will stop in Kelowna on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Peters was recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time and has been awarded Gemini, Peabody, Emmy and Canadian Screen Awards.

In 2007, he was the first comedian to sell-out Toronto’s Air Canada Centre and has continued selling out venues since then.