Denim on the Diamond announces additional artist

Photo: Alana Springsteen

Denim on the Diamond has announced another Nashville star will join the stacked lineup this summer for a three-day Kelowna music festival.

Thick as Thieves Entertainment shared the news on social media on Wednesday.

"We are ecstatic to announce Alana Springsteen will be joining you on Saturday, August 31," the post said.

The 22 year-old Nashville-based star is receiving significant attention since she was invited to tour with Luke Bryan this summer following her hit song 'Ghost in my guitar' co-written with Chris Stapleton.

Grammy-nominated Tyler Hubbard, who was part of award-winning duo Florida Georgia line, will headline this year’s this event, which will be held Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at Kelowna’s City Park.

Another Grammy nominee will headline the final night of the festival.

Icelandic rocker KALEO, whose hit 'Way Down We Go' has generated more than a billion streams, will take the stage after Juno Indigenous artist of the year nominee Aysanabee, and Philadelphia blues/rock group Mo Lowda & the Humble.

For more information and tickets, click here.