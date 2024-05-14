Roadblocks ready for drunk drivers in Kelowna over May long weekend

Photo: RCMP

With the first long weekend of the summer coming up, police are reminding drivers to take it easy on the roads.

Kelowna RCMP municipal traffic services will be increasing enforcement in preparation for the busy upcoming May long weekend. Drivers can expect more Mounties on the road doing check stops and other enforcement initiatives including standardized field sobriety tests.

“During the May long weekend, we typically see an influx in vehicle traffic and road related incidents,” says Sgt. Colby Attlesey.

“We are encouraging everyone to plan accordingly and to be patient with fellow motorists navigating congested traffic throughout the long weekend.”

Anyone caught driving under the influence could face a fine with an administrative 90-day driving prohibition combined with a mandatory 30-day vehicle impoundment. If a driver is a repeat offender, they could face criminal charges for driving while impaired.

"Kelowna RCMP wish motorists a safe May long weekend and encourage the public to report any impaired driving immediately to police by calling 9-1-1," says Attlesey