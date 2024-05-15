Kelowna council gives nod to rezone land for industrial use

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city council is supporting a plan to rezone land at the northern end of the city to create a new industrial park.

The land at 380 Bubna Road, on the border between Kelowna and Lake Country, is currently zoned for natural resource extraction and agriculture/rural residential (non-ALR). The new zoning will change that to general industrial use to facilitate a 60-lot industrial subdivision development.

Located within the city’s permanent growth boundary, Kelowna’s Official Community Plan designates the property as industrial.

According to city staff, the new zoning allows for a range of low-impact, general industrial uses that are intended to act as a transition between other industrial property in the area and the surrounding lands.

The permitted uses, development regulations, screening requirements, outdoor storage restrictions and other regulations included in the zoning are designed to limit negative impacts to the nearby Okanagan Indian Band reserve, District of Lake Country lands and land in the Agricultural Land Reserve in the surrounding area.

Part of the land eyed for the industrial park is outside the city’s boundary and rezoning for that portion rests with the District of Lake Country.