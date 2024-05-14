Developers get balling rolling on remaining McKinley Beach project plans

Photo: Placemark Design

Plans for undeveloped McKinley Beach land have been put in motion.

Placemark Design, on behalf of developers North American Development Group and G Group, has applied to the City of Kelowna for permission to begin a planning and consultation process for the remaining 671-acre area, which is known as McKinley Gateway. Only 220 acres of the project, which is in the McKinley Landing area of Kelowna, have been developed so far.

McKinley Gateway could offer a range of housing forms, including missing middle residential density, boutique retail services, expansive natural recreation opportunities and the potential for an elementary school site.

“Kelowna is seeing a majority of its economic and job growth happening in the north, yet residential development has occurred predominantly within our urban centres,” G Group’s Andrew Gaucher said in a press release.

“McKinley Gateway sits near the heart of this north economic centre, which includes UBCO, the Kelowna International Airport and extensive industrial lands, and can help to support sustainable community building by providing more homes near those jobs.

“We support the smart growth that is occurring in Kelowna’s urban centres, and in this case the opportunity is to create a more complete neighbourhood for north Kelowna, where thousands of jobs already exist.”

Placemark Design will proceed with planning and consultation once it receives guidance from the city.