Okanagan College's 'Jill of All Trades' event aims to encourage women into trades

Photo: Okanagan College

Over one hundred female high school students from the Okanagan, Similkameen, and Shuswap regions are set to gather at Okanagan College's Kelowna campus this Wednesday for the inaugural Jill of All Trades event.

The event aims to give young women a look into what it's like to be a successful women in various trade industries.

Sandy Morris, a professional with over 15 years of experience in residential construction, will be speaking to the group. She is an owner of her own construction business

"Being able to take part in the Jill of All Trades program is amazing," Morris expressed. "I hope in some small way I can show the girls where you can take your career – there are so many different areas to go into and progress to, even owning your own business," she said.

Joining Morris are other female industry leaders, including aircraft maintenance engineer Amanda Kury from KF Aerospace and Krista Ohman-Relph, an electrician and crew chief at BC Hydro.

"Our goal is to continue to develop the workforce of the future and increase the number of tradespeople overall in our region and the province," said Sara Cousins, OC's manager of trades programming.

The average salary for a Red Seal tradesperson in Canada is now $111,500.

The Jill of All Trades event will feature hands-on workshops spanning sectors such as motor vehicle, manufacturing, and construction trades, providing attendees with valuable insights and practical skills.