Morgan’s MOLE Patrol brings free sunscreen dispensers to more Kelowna summer events

Cindy White

The May long weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, but it also comes in the midst of Melanoma Month.

A Kelowna woman is urging people to slap on a hat and grab some sunscreen before heading out for the day.

Karen Wells lost her 33-year-old son to skin cancer. She started Morgan’s Mole Patrol Foundation in his memory. The foundation is expanding a program that offers free sunscreen at various locations and events around the city.

“We’ve been very fortunate this year. We’ve been invited back to all of our three places that we had them out – the (Kelowna) Visitor Centre, we have one at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club and one at the Summerhill Pyramid Winery,” said Wells.

The free sunscreen dispensers will also be set up at the Turtle Island Festival for National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21, at Canada Day celebrations on July 1, at Rock The Lake in mid-July and she also hopes to be part of Denim on the Diamond over the Labour Day long weekend.

Wells is a skin cancer survivor herself.

“We were at a cabin in the summer and my girlfriend looked at the back of my leg and said, you know, that mole looks really weird," explained Wells.

She went to a walk in clinic and was sent to a specialist who diagnosed Stage 1 Melanoma. Her experience highlights why it’s important to check your skin regularly and see your doctor immediately if you notice changes in a mole or sore. early detection is key to melanoma survival.

Wells isn’t out to stop your fun in the sun, just make it safer.

“It’s healthy to have sun. We need the vitamin D, we need all the good stuff that comes sunshine, but we just have to protect ourselves from the scary stuff as well.”

If you would like to have a free sunscreen dispenser set up at your summer event, contact Morgan’s MOLE Patrol.