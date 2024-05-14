Sixty temporary Kelowna homes open for people over 55 experiencing homelessness

Madison Reeve

A new transitional housing project in Kelowna along Highway 97 is now complete and ready to welcome seniors in need of housing.

Trailside Transitional Housing at 2740 Highway 97 North has a total of 60 beds. The first five seniors will move in on Wednesday.

The housing prioritizes seniors and people living with disabilities who are mainly residing in shelters and ready to move into more independent housing.

Fourteen of the 60 modular workcamp-style homes are wheelchair accessible. Each home contains a bed, mini-fridge, storage shelving, and baseboard heating.

The development also includes washrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a common dining area, recreation space and bike storage.

"It's part of the BC Housing's Heart and Hearth initiative that has been created to help move people out of homelessness and transition them to permanent long-term housing," said Tara Tschritter, Southern Interior regional director, Turning Points Collaborative Society.

This is the second 60-unit project in Kelowna.

STEP Place opened at 759 Crowley Ave., next to Kelowna's tent city, in February 2024.

Both projects are temporary housing solutions and will be in place for a minimum of three years.

"We have individuals moving in that are as young as 55 all the way up to over 80 years old," Tschritter added.

"So it is really important work that we are doing in supporting our community and we are really excited to do it because everybody deserves a home."