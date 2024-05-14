Kelowna councillor can keep his regional board seat while running in B.C. election

Photo: Contributed Kelowna Coun. Loyal Wooldridge

Kelowna’s city clerk says council’s new code of conduct does not require a council member to step down from a seat on the Regional District of Central Okanagan board if he or she is running for provincial or federal office.

In light of West Kelowna Coun. Stephen Johnson, who is running for B.C. United in the renamed West Kelowna-Peachland riding, voluntarily giving up his RDCO board seat, questions have been asked as to why Kelowna Coun. Loyal Wooldridge, who is running for the NDP in the new Kelowna-Centre provincial riding, has not followed suit.

Wooldridge gave up his chairmanship of the RDCO board recently but kept his seat on the board.

According to Kelowna city clerk Laura Bentley, appointments to the regional board are different from other mayoral appointments to external agencies, task forces and committees because they are statutory and require a vote of council. As a result, the city’s recently adopted code of conduct for council members does not cover council appointments to the regional board.

Wooldridge is one of six Kelowna council members—five councillors and Mayor Tom Dyas—who sit on the regional board. On Monday, when asked about his plans, Wooldridge said he does not intend to step down from the board, noting the statutory nature of the appointment.

“That supersedes the city’s code (of conduct),” he said.

Under the leave of absence section of the code, councillors running for either the nomination of a provincial or federal party or for a provincial or federal seat, will not act as deputy mayor or represent council on internal or external committees, task forces or agencies (positions appointed directly by the mayor) until after the election they are running in.

The code also says a council member running for a provincial or federal party should consider taking a leave of absence from council once the election writ is dropped to officially start the campaign, to avoid direct or perceived conflicts of interest.

Meanwhile, in addition to electing a new regional board chair and replacing Johnson on the board with West Kelowna Coun. Rick deJong, Kelowna council will replace three of its representatives on the board, Couns. Ron Cannan, Gordon Lovegrove and Mohini Singh, with Couns. Luke Stack, Maxine DeHart and Rick Webber. The changes will be made at the May 23 regional board meeting.