Castanet, REWS partner to bring ultimate real estate guide to Thompson-Okanagan

Castanet Media is partnering with REW.ca, Canada's leading real estate marketplace, to represent the platform in the Thompson-Okanagan.

Castanet will become REW’s home in the region, bringing people together over property with a real-time window into the real estate market.

Millions of Canadians already start their home buying or rental hunting journey on REW, which is owned by Castanet parent company Glacier Media.

“From their heritage-styled headquarters in the centre of Kelowna to the incredible daily engagement they have on their website from people across the region, it's clear that Castanet is a force in the Okanagan,” said Simon Bray, REW president.

“At REW, we’re really excited about the complimentary fit between our two platforms and bringing high-quality real estate content to life for homeseekers interested in the region.”

Castanet's Senior Vice President, Chris Kearney is excited to represent REW.ca in the Thompson-Okanagan.

"Castanet already works with premier agents and new home developers throughout the Okanagan. We look forward to providing our clients fresh marketing opportunities that speak directly to homeseekers,” he said.

“Castanet will heavily promote the REW.ca brand in the Okanagan to ensure maximum local traffic and advertising results for our clients.”

The partnership will complement and enhance the region’s largest classifieds section on Castanet.net and CastanetKamloops.net.

Taiyler Lawless, account manager for REW Castanet, will help connect Thompson-Okanagan agents and developers with those looking for a home using the new shared platform. She can be reached at [email protected].

With over 2.4 million monthly unique visitors, Castanet has unparalleled reach in the Thompson-Okanagan. Combined with the 16 million homeseekers who trust REW for their homesearch, this partnership will offer the largest community of engaged homeseekers in the entire region. REW provides a fast and easy homesearch experience for buyers, sellers and renters, including sales history, local agent directories, open home schedules and more.

