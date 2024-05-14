Knox Mountain Park closures this weekend as annual hill climb returns

Photo: Leavitt Machinery Knox Mountain Hill Climb

Knox Mountain will be closed starting Thursday to prepare for the annual hill climb event.

Preparations for the Knox Mountain Hill Climb start Thursday at noon with racing beginning Saturday and going right through the weekend. The base of Knox Mountain, Crown Lookout and Knox Mountain Drive will be closed to the public other than ticket holders starting on Thursday until Monday.

The park will remain open to visitors until the end of the day on Friday, May 17, though the following parking restrictions will be in effect:

Main parking area: closed from Friday, May 17 until Monday, May 20.

Poplar Point Drive parking area: closed from Thursday, May 16 at 5 p.m. until Monday, May 20 at noon.

North side of Broadway Avenue: parking restrictions in effect from Thursday, May 16 at 5 p.m. until Monday, May 20.

The Knox Mountain Disc Golf Course will also be closed to the public for the weekend starting on Thursday to make room for event campers as they begin arriving. The Knox Mountain Park Dog Park will also be closed for the weekend starting on Friday.

Organizers will work to reopen the park to the public by noon Monday, though event takedown may still be ongoing.