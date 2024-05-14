Kelowna city Coun. Ron Cannan opts out of 35% council pay raise

Photo: City of Kelowna Kelowna city council

One of the four Kelowna city councillors who initially voted against a controversial 35% pay raise for themselves, then voted for it only to claim he made a mistake and was still opposed, says he will not take the raise.

Coun. Ron Cannan said Monday he has written to the city clerk saying he will opt out of the pay hike, half of which kicks in with the adoption of the bylaw. The second half will kick in Jan. 1, 2025. The deadline to opt out of the raise is today (May 14).

While Cannan and his council colleagues, Coun. Mohini Singh, Gordon Lovegrove and Rick Webber all voted against the rise during early readings of the bylaw, when it came time for its adoption, they all voted in favour, but said they did not realize what they voting for at the time and were still opposed.

After the vote, Cannan tried to have the motion reconsidered but a majority of council voted that attempt down.

On Monday, he maintained his opposition to the raise but appears to be the only one of the four who will opt out. Two of the other councillors, Singh and Webber, said they intend to take the raise, but Singh said she still feels that 35% is too large of an increase at this time.

Lovegrove, who was not at the council meeting on Monday, was contacted for comment but did not immediately respond. He had indicated earlier he may take the raise and donate it to charity.

The increase, when fully implemented on Jan. 1, 2025, will bring a Kelowna city councillor’s annual salary to $58,080 per year, up from $42,991 per year. Meanwhile, the Kelowna mayor’s salary will also increase, going up from $126,497 to $145,200 per year on Jan. 1, 2025.

Moving forward, adjustments will be made to council pay twice each term to realign the mayor's pay to the 60th percentile and councillor pay accordingly.

"This will take place in years one and three of the council term following annual municipal reports being published at the end of June," a staff report stated.

"Annual adjustments based on the Consumer Price Index will no longer be in place since those resulted in Kelowna falling significantly behind similar municipalities."

When the raise first came before council, it was initially approved in a 5-4 vote, with Cannan, Singh, Webber and Lovegrove voting against it.

When news of the raise went public, many in the community were opposed to the pay hikes for the mayor and councillors and let their opinions be heard.