Developer sues City of Kelowna over 'no-build' covenants

Photo: BC Supreme Court Properties at the centre of a recent lawsuit launched by a developer against the City of Kelowna.

A local developer is taking the City of Kelowna to court in an attempt to remove a set of “no-build” covenants on a property on Academy Way.

Watermark Developments Ltd. filed a petition in BC Supreme Court last week over the properties at 395-425 Academy Way, which have had restrictive covenants applied to large portions of them since January 2009.

The lawsuit says the city had historically expressed a desire to keep its options open regarding possible routes for the “Central Okanagan Multi-Modal Corridor.”

When Watermark approached the city to rezone portions of the 284-acre property, they were told those approvals would not be granted without a “no-build” covenant on 13 acres. Portions of that 284-acre property have since been developed, including projects on Academy Way, Vint Road, Acadia Street, Yorkville Street and Concordia Street.

The petition claims the purpose of the restrictive covenants “was generally to enable the building of the Central Okanagan Multi-Modal Corridor, when it was imagined as including a second bridge cross and extending all the way to UBC Okanagan."

With there being no appetite from the provincial government to build a second bridge, plans for the corridor have changed. The lawsuit notes that the vision for the project was reduced in October 2019 to be a simple extension of Clement Avenue to McCurdy Road, rather than all the way to John Hindle Drive.

Requests by Watermark to the city to have the covenants removed were made in July 2021, January 2022, March 2022 and September 2023 but were rejected by planners for reasons citing the Central Okanagan Multi-Modal Corridor, reviews of the city’s Official Community Plan and province’s regional transportation strategy.

The lawsuit notes that none of those long-range planning documents contain plans for a road on the Watermark property.

“The reasonable use of the property will be impeded, without practical benefit to the City of Kelowna, if the restrictive covenants are not modified or canceled,” says the lawsuit, adding that the covenants have prevented further development of the property.

The lawsuit goes on to allege that because the city has no “concrete or budgeted plan” to build a roadway through the property, “the covenants have no benefit to the city” and should be ruled obsolete.

“Further, the City of Kelowna would actually receive benefits in the form of Development Cost Charges and increased property tax revenue should the covenants be removed and the property developed.”

The lawsuit also says the city “has other options” and with plans for two alternate routes between McCurdy Road and John Hindle Drive via extensions of Rutland Road and Hollywood Road.

The lawsuit is seeking a court order cancelling the restrictive covenants, which would allow development of the property.

The City of Kelowna has 21 days to respond to the lawsuit and did not respond to request for comment. None of the allegations in the petition have been argued in court.