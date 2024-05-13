Kelowna councillor says city should press province harder on changes to heritage conservation areas

Photo: Castanet file photo Kelowna city Coun. Ron Cannan

A Kelowna councillor says the city should use the “leverage" it has with this being a provincial election year, to press the government to ease plans to increase the density in Kelowna's heritage conservation areas.

Coun. Ron Cannan made the comment as city council agreed to give city staff the green light to update the guidelines it has in place concerning its two heritage conservation areas.

Concerned that the Abbott Street Heritage Conservation Area could shrink because of provincial housing legislation due to come into effect this summer, particularly around Kelowna General Hospital which has been designated a transit-oriented area, Cannan asked staff if they tried to get the government to agree to density bouncing as a way of mitigating the impact of the new housing rules.

“We need to take a stronger position with them,” he said.

There is a concern in the community that the province's loosening of housing rules in the city to spur housing construction could adversely impact the character of the heritage conservation areas. Under new provincial rules, greater density would be allowed in what has traditionally been single-family historic homes.

While city staff were quick to point out heritage areas are not in place to stop higher density, city planning director Ryan Smith said Victoria shut the door on any discussion of changing its housing requirements in in the city.

“I tried asking in a number of different ways,” Smith told council on Monday. But he added, the province was not interested in discussing it.

He said the allowance by the province of six-storey residential buildings in the hospital area —the southern end of the Aboott Steet Conservation Area—will be a challenge for the city.

In a staff report to council on Monday, council was told despite the provincial changes to allow small-scale multi-unit housing in the Abbott Street and Marshall Street Heritage Conservation Areas, based on the experience of other municipalities in B.C., higher density is possible if "adeptly incorporated."

"Heritage conservation areas were never meant to be frozen in time,” council was told.

First, the city wants to make it clear why it’s important to protect and maintain heritage areas, and the value they provide to the city.

That will be done by “statement of significance” and by updating the city’s heritage conservation guidelines, as well as adopting best practices for protecting historic places.

It plans to look at all 366 properties in the heritage conservation areas—52 of which are on the city’s heritage register and eight of which are protected by heritage designation—individually.

The city also plans to look at ways to “disincentivize” demolition in the areas and ways density can be increased using existing buildings.

City staff will head back to council with updated guidelines in the next few weeks before consulting more with the public and eventually holding a public hearing, as the updates will require a change to the city’s Official Community Plan.