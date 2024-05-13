Kelowna warns theatre patrons to watch out for fake tickets

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is warning theatre patrons to watch where they're getting their tickets.

"Theatre patrons beware: avoid ticket resellers," states an email from the City of Kelowna.

The warning comes after some patrons purchased Kelowna Community Theatre tickets from third-party resellers and were disappointed when the tickets were discovered to be fake.

The city goes on to warn patrons that, "all tickets for shows taking place on the Kelowna Community Theatre main stage should be purchased directly from the theatre’s box office either online, in-person at 1375 Water Street, or over the phone (250-469-8940). Tickets purchased through any other vendor may not be valid."

The City of Kelowna says there are several ways you can tell if you're tickets are genuine.

Indicators that your tickets are not authorized by Kelowna Community Theatre:

Prices posted are in US dollars.

Prices posted are higher or lower than those found on theatre.kelowna.ca.

Rows are listed without seat numbers on the website’s seat map.

The ticket you receive does not show your name, the price on the ticket, or shows a price other than what you paid.

You do not receive a confirmation email.

The City of Kelowna is also advising patrons to watch for search results from Google or another online search engine that use the word 'sponsored' or if it's listed as an 'Ad'.

"Unless the results link to the theatre’s official website, these are paid listings which are more likely to be third-party sellers."

If there is any doubt about the authenticity of Kelowna Community Theatre tickets you can call the Box Office at 250-469-8940 to confirm. Customers will never be directed to a third-party website for purchase, said the city.