Sentencing delayed for former South Rutland Elementary PAC treasurer

Photo: SD23 South Rutland Elementary

A sentencing hearing has been delayed for the woman who stole from the South Rutland Elementary’s parent advisory council fund.

Andrea Blanchard pleaded guilty last year to theft over $5,000 in relation to allegations dating back to 2016.

Blanchard, the former treasurer and head of fundraising for the PAC, was charged with five criminal counts in October 2021 after the missing funds were noticed in December 2018.

She appeared in court Monday for what was expected to be a sentencing hearing, but her lawyer informed the judge that his client had been struggling with mental health issues over the past few months.

As a result, defence counsel said he has been unable to prepare for the sentencing hearing and requested an adjournment.

Crown took no position on the issue

The matter will be sent to court schedulers on Wednesday to find a new sentencing date.

The lawyers said there is no joint submission, or plea deal, and the sentencing proposals will be contested.

In 2019, an email sent to parents by the school’s PAC claimed Blanchard stole $26,000, but said she had agreed to repay it in small increments. Blanchard had reportedly volunteered as treasurer for four years at the time of the theft.

A PAC member told Castanet in 2019 that the theft resulted in a lack of funds for hot lunches, school supplies, school events and dances and other social events.